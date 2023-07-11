Russian attack on humanitarian aid point killed five, Ukraine says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The death toll from a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution point in southeastern Ukraine rose to five on Monday, and two people were killed by Russian shelling in the east, Ukrainian officials said.Yuriy Malashko, governor of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, said a guided aviation bomb was used in Sunday’s attack on a school building being used to distribute aid in the small town of Orikhiv.

Malashko said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday morning that three women and a man had been killed. He told Ukrainian television later on Monday that the body of a fifth victim, a man, had also been pulled from the wreckage.Eleven people were wounded in the attack and are being treated in hospital, Malashko added.

The General Prosecutor’s office had said earlier on Monday that the incident was being investigated as a war crime.Emergency services said before Malashko’s later comments, that the search and rescue operation was continuing and it was feared that three people were still under the rubble.

The prosecutor's office said that two people had been killed and three wounded on Monday in Russian shelling of the village of Hostre and the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's military is conducting a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region.

via Reuters

