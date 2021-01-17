Russian Cargo ship sinks off Turkey’s Black Sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reuters / Anadolu – A Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sunk off Turkey’s Black Sea on Sunday, Jan. 17, according to a Turkish governor.

The ship, named Arvin, sunk off the Inkumu coast of the northern province Bartin, said Sinan Guner.

Guner added that rescue efforts were being launched for an estimated 15 crew members stranded in three lifeboats.

Efforts launched by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Coast Guard have so far managed to rescue five crew members and recover the lifeless bodies of two others, Guner said.

In a statement, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that the Navy had deployed a frigate to support the rescue effort.

Reuters / Anadolu

Like this: Like Loading...