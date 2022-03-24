Russian death toll could be as high as 15,000 – NATO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, NATO estimates.

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the west has not given an estimate, but Ukraine’s armed forces said they believe 15,600 Russian personnel have died in the war as of March 23.

Photo – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine