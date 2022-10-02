Gas outflow from last Nord Stream leaks has ended, Denmark cites company as saying

Reading Time: 3 minutes

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Denmark’s Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline and that this indicates the outflow of natural gas from the last leaks had now halted.

A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden last week.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

On Saturday, it was announced that gas was no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported.

“There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found,” he said.

In Other Developments:

LYMAN

* The recapture of Lyman in the Donetsk region is a key factor for “further de-occupation” in the neighbouring Luhansk region, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

* U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cheered the recapture of Lyman, saying on Saturday it was an encouraging battlefield success and that the loss of the logistics and transport hub will pose a dilemma for Russia’s military.

* Russia said on Saturday its troops had withdrawn from Lyman to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine’s army.

* Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia’s Chechnya region, said on Saturday Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after the loss of Lyman.

ZAPORIZHZHIA

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention posed a threat to safety and security.

DIPLOMACY

* Pope Francis made an impassioned appeal to Putin to stop “this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, saying the crisis there was risking a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

* Russia failed to win enough votes on Saturday for re-election to the U.N. aviation agency’s governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable following its invasion of Ukraine.

* Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday during a visit to Odesa.

CASUALTIES

* Ukraine’s SBU security service said at least 20 civilians were killed in Russian shelling of a civilian convoy in late September in an eastern “grey zone” between Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled territory.

GAS FLOWS

* Italy’s Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia’s Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first