Russia’s foreign ministry vowed on Friday to retaliate in kind against Albania for expelling a Russian diplomat, a move it said was aimed at harming bilateral relations, the RIA news agency reported.

The Russian diplomat was ordered to leave Albania on Thursday for flouting rules to curb the pandemic, it said.

Main Photo: An ambulance drives in an empty street in Tirana, Albania. EPA-EFE/Malton Dibra

