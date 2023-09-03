Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits Danube port infrastructure – Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sept 3 (Reuters) – Russia launched a 3 1/2-hour drone attack on the southern parts of the Odesa region early on Sunday, hitting a Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people, Kyiv said.

Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on Odesa in the early Sunday hours, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s South Military Command said on social media at least two civilians were injured in the attack on what it said was the “civil infrastructure of the Danube”.

The Danube has become Ukraine’s main route for exporting grain since the collapse of a U.N.-brokered deal in July that had allowed Kyiv to ship its grain via the Black Sea.

There was no detail on which port facility was hit. The military said a fire that resulted from the attack at the facility was quickly extinguished.

Some Ukrainian media reported blasts in the Reni port, one of the two major ports on the Danube that Ukraine operates. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Two boys look at a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone attack on the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company building in the city of Izmail, Odesa region, Southern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO

