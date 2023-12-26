Russian forces gain control of Maryinka in east Ukraine, defence minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian forces have gained full control of Maryinka, a town in eastern Ukraine, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin, one of Russia’s most significant gains since the capture of Bakhmut in May.

Most accounts of Maryinka, southwest of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk, describe it as a ghost town.Putin said control of the town, which was once home to 10,000 people, will allow the Russian forces to move enemy combat units away from Donetsk.”Our troops (now) have the opportunity to reach a wider operational area,” he said in a video of the exchange between him and Shoigu posted online by a Kremlin journalist.Russia’s last major success on the battlefield was the capture in May of Bakhmut, theatre of some of the bloodiest fighting. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June aimed at retaking land in the country’s south and east, including Bakhmut.Kyiv’s forces have made little progress in the counteroffensive in the face of entrenched Russian resistance.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group