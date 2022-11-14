UPDATED: Russia’s Lavrov says he is in hotel, preparing for G20 summit – TASS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 14 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he was preparing for the G20 summit and was in his hotel, the Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported.

Russia’s foreign ministry earlier denied an Associated Press report that Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the “height of fakery”.

AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several sources. However, Russia’s foreign ministry said the report was baseless.

“This, of course, is the height of fakery,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Lavrov arrived in Bali on Sunday to represent Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

