Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority, Putin tells Scholz

Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority for Moscow, which views Berlin as one of its main partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Putin said gas exporter Russia was a reliable energy supplier.

Reports said that Germany’s Chancellor pressed Putin to dial down pressure on Ukraine, warning that “any further military aggression” would have heavy consequences for Moscow.

“From Moscow, we are demanding immediate signs of de-escalation,” Scholz wrote on Twitter.

