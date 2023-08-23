Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors – authorities

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation authority.”

An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region.

According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Rosaviatsia said.

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia’s Tver region north of Moscow.

The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

Update: A new report suggests that eight bodies have been found at the crash site, that’s according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing emergency services.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press showed a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal was lost in a rural region with no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.

In an image posted by a pro-Wagner social media account showing burning wreckage, a partial tail number matching a private jet belonging to the company could be seen. The color and placement of the number on the engine of the crashed plane matches prior photos of the Wagner jet examined by The AP.

via Reuters / AP

