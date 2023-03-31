Russian military says no plans to hold second wave of mobilization

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass reports about the planned spring conscription in Russia, quoting the general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation stating that it is not a second wave of mobilisation.

Tass quotes Vladimir Tsimlyansky, who is head of the main organisational and mobilisation directorate of the general staff, saying “I want to assure you all that the plans of the general staff do not include a second wave of mobilisation. Those who have already been called up for military service, as well as citizens who have voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation, are quite enough to fulfil the assigned tasks.”

Tass reports that the spring conscription in 2023 will take place at the usual time, which it states is from 1 April to 15 July, and will affect 147,000 Russians aged 18 to 27.

Russia has also appeared to rule out sending the new recruits to the territories of Ukraine that Russia has claimed to annex, or carrying out recruitment in those occupied territories.

Tass quotes Tsimlyansky saying “All conscripts will be sent for military service to points of permanent deployment located on the territory of the Russian Federation” and, also reminded readers that Andrey Kartapolov, head of the state Duma committee on defence said yesterday that conscripts would not be sent to “new regions”, and conscription was not planned to be carried out in this territory yet. “In general,” he said, “in the new regions there will be no conscripts as such in any form.”

Russian conscripts attend a military training at a ground training range in the Rostov-on-Don region in southern Russia. EPA-EFE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

