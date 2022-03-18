UPDATED: Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv – mayor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, March 18 (Reuters) – Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, destroying its building, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said.

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he said.

Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three explosions had been heard in the city.

Not the clearest video but smoke seen rising from airport direction: pic.twitter.com/xif6MtDPoP — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) March 18, 2022

Smoke was purportedly seen rising from near Lviv International Airport, according to multiple videos posted across social media.

Heard explosions from our position in Lviv, #Ukraine a few minutes after air raid sirens went off early Friday morning. Video shows plumes of smoke visible to the west of the city. #cnn pic.twitter.com/3H9GaFafP3 — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) March 18, 2022

