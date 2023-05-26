Russian navy in the Mediterranean adopting “provocative attitude”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russians are showing a “provocative attitude” in the Mediterranean, the Italian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Enrico Credendino said Friday.

“The Russians in the Mediterranean have a provocative attitude that was never seen in the past.

It was ‘normal’ in the Baltic Sea but it was not there (in the Med),” said the admiral.

“Instead today they are also very aggressive, with hostile attitudes, and this may cause an accident for example.

“An incident between two military ships from two opposing countries, you never know where it might lead.

Via ANSA

