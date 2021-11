Russian nuclear-capable bombers rehearse bombing runs in Belarus training exercise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Two Russian Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers rehearsed bombing runs in a training exercise in Belarus on Thursday amid tensions over a migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

It was the second day running that Russia has sent strategic bomber planes to overfly Belarus in a show of support for its close ally Belarus, which the European Union has accused of mounting a “hybrid attack” by pushing migrants across the border into Poland.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

A file photo of a Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ Strategic Bomber flies over the Kremlin, during the rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV