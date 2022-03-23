Russian reformer Chubais leaves post as Putin’s special representative -source

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 23 (Reuters) – Anatoly Chubais, a veteran Russian reformer, has left his post as President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for ties with international organisations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais had left the country and had no intention of coming back.

Chubais is the highest-profile figure to step down since Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Photo – Anatoly Chubais . EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY