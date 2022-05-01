Russian spy plane violates Swedish air space

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace on Friday, Swedish defense officials said, as the Scandinavian country ponders a bid for NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening,” the Swedish defense ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.



The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed toward Swedish territory.



“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” public television SVT quoted Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.



“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Photo – Gripen fighter aircraft takes off from an air base in Sweden. Photo: Louise Levin/Swedish Armed Forces

Via AFP