Russian troops, army vehicles arrive in Belarus for a joint military drill

Russian soldiers and military vehicles began to arrive in Belarus on Monday, Jan. 24, reportedly for a joint military exercise.

Footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry shows as military vehicles were loaded on wagons which carried them to Belarus.

The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills will run on Belarusian territory on February 10-20.

The drills will assess the ability of military command centers and troops. The move came at a time of rising tensions with the West over neighboring Ukraine.

The US, with its European allies, has been warning that Russia is setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine and has pre-positioned over 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet republic alongside significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied preparing for a military offensive, saying its troops are there for regular exercises.

NATO began to increase its presence in eastern Europe following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

via Reuters