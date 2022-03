Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine March 4 (Reuters) – Russian troops have entered the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv for the first time, regional authorities said on Friday.

In a video statement shared online, Governor Vitaliy Kim said fighting was under way in parts of the city.

“Let’s not get nervous,” he said.

A grab from a video issued by the Russian Defense Ministry showing a destroyed Ukrainian tank in Gnutovo