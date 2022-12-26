Russian troops work ’round-the-clock’ on new air defence positions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 26 (Reuters) – Russians troops are working “round-the-clock” at new anti-aircraft missile system positions to defend against missile and air strikes by Ukraine, the Russian Interfax reported late on Sunday citing the defence ministry.

Crews of the S-300V systems were “mastering new position areas” of the Russian long range surface-to-air missile systems, the news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.

“The air defence units of the Western Military District continue to serve in the new position areas on combat duty around the clock,” the agency cited the ministry as saying.

The Western Military District, one of Russia’s five military districts, incorporates regions bordering Ukraine, including the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. It also covers the Kaliningrad exclave.

Citing a military commander, Interfax reported that the S-300V battery is capable of tracking a target at a distance of up to 204 km (127 miles) and at an altitude of up to 30 km (18.6 miles).

