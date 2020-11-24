Russia’s coronavirus situation becoming more complicated, deputy PM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Tuesday said the coronavirus situation was becoming more complicated with the onset of autumn and winter, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian women wearing protective face masks walk on a street during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia 21 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 24822 included 7168 in Moscow new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. This is the maximum value for the entire time of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia registered a record 25,173 new daily coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

