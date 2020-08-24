Preloader
Coronavirus, Russia

Russia’s coronavirus tally passes 960,000

Russia reported 4,744 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing its confirmed infection tally to 961,493, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 65 people had died over the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 16,448.

By Corporate Dispatch

