Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Russia reported 183,103 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

Russia also confirmed 669 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy)

Photo – Russian woman wearing protective face mask walks on the street in front of Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV