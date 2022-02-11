Russia’s daily COVID-19 case tally tops 200,000 for first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said on Friday.

New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Photo – A Russian man wearing a protective face mask walks on the street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV