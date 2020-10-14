Russia’s economic ties with EU need to be preserved despite strained relations, foreign minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s ties with the European Union did not look very optimistic, but that economic interests needed to be preserved.
European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.
He added Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent.
Navalny fell violently ill and collapsed while travelling from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital, where doctors found he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
14th October 2020
He added Moscow will respond in ki...
14th October 2020
The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to launch a wave of green building renovations across Europe to cut greenhouse gas emissions and help people struggling to pay energy bills.
The source of more than a third of EU carbon dioxide emissions, three-quarters of Europe's buildings are energy inefficient by modern standards and many are heated using fossil fuels. That needs fixing under t...
14th October 2020
Three months after becoming ill, many COVID-19 patients still have symptoms, two studies confirm, and the more severe the initial infections, the higher the odds of persistent problems.
In Spain, doctors checked back with 108 patients, including 44 who had been severely ill. At 12 weeks after diagnosis, 76% still reported after-effects, with 40% reporting three or more coronavirus-related hea...
14th October 2020
European countries have begun to close schools and cancel surgeries, going well beyond curbs on social life, as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence right before the onset of winter.
Most European nations eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already heading for unprecedented downturns and job losses from the pandemic's first wave...
14th October 2020
Spain's government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.
Spain is due to receive around 140 billion euros ($166 billion) in grants and loans out of the EU's 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery package.
"Negotiati...
14th October 2020
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's new submarine Taigei is unveiled at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Kobe Shipyard in Kobe, western Japan, 14 October 2020.
Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force unveiled its new submarine amid rising tensions with China.
The 3,000-ton warship is scheduled to go into service in March 2022, becoming the 22nd vessel in the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s sub...
14th October 2020
Israeli and Lebanese negotiators met briefly on Wednesday for talks on their disputed maritime border, ending their meeting after only an hour and agreeing to meet again on Oct. 28, Lebanese defence sources said.
The U.S.-mediated talks follow three years of diplomacy by the United States and were announced weeks after Washington stepped up pressure on allies of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah...
14th October 2020
Ireland is more likely to tighten its COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks than to ease them, and may decide on Wednesday to impose new measures in areas bordering Northern Ireland, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.
"We are more likely to see a tightening of restrictions in the weeks ahead than an easing of restrictions," Varadkar told Newstalk Radio, adding that the g...
14th October 2020
The Dutch government has agreed on plans to make euthanasia legal for terminally-ill children under the age of 12, local media reported.
Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said he would now draft regulations for the practice, which is expected to be implemented in the next few months.
Child euthanasia is currently only legal in the Netherlands for minors above the age of 12, and newborns wi...
14th October 2020
The European Union would prefer to have a Brexit deal, but it is ready in case no agreement can be reached, the Commissioner for the EU's single market, Thierry Breton, told BFM business radio on Tuesday.
Britain, the world's sixth-biggest economy, left the EU in January and has since been locked in painstaking talks with the world's largest trading bloc to keep trade flowing freely.
EU lea...
