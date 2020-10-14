Russia’s economic ties with EU need to be preserved despite strained relations, foreign minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s ties with the European Union did not look very optimistic, but that economic interests needed to be preserved.

European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.

He added Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny fell violently ill and collapsed while travelling from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital, where doctors found he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

