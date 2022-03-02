Russia’s Lavrov mentions possibility of a third World War

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapon.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and “denazify” the country, a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.

Photo – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov . EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL