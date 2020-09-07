Russia’s Navalny comes out of coma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s Opposition figure Alexei Nalvany has come out of a coma that was induced after he was found poisoned, according to a German hospital.

Doctors in Berlin say he is responsive. Mr Nalvany’s team insists he was poisoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a flight in Siberia.

lGerman doctors say he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Nalvany is currently being weaned off mechanical ventilation. The hospital said it was too early to assess the long-term impact of the poisoning.

Chancellor Angela Markel said last week Mr Navalny was the victim of attempted murder and that the world would look to Russia for answers. However, Russia has denied claims that Putin was behind the poisoning.

