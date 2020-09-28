Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Russia

Russia’s new coronavirus cases surge past 8,000, highest since June 16

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s new coronavirus cases rose to their highest since June 16 on Monday as authorities confirmed 8,135 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the national total to 1,159,573.

Authorities said 61 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 20,385.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau at the beginning of October before a small decline, the RIA news agency cited a scientific adviser to consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Monday.

Russia exited lockdown in early June.

“I think that infections are going to rise now and we will approach a plateau, and then a gradual decline will begin, there is unlikely to be a peak,” said Victor Maleev from the Russian Academy of Sciences. “The plateau will probably be at the start of October.”
