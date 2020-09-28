Russia’s new coronavirus cases surge past 8,000, highest since June 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s new coronavirus cases rose to their highest since June 16 on Monday as authorities confirmed 8,135 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the national total to 1,159,573.

Authorities said 61 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 20,385.

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau at the beginning of October before a small decline, the RIA news agency cited a scientific adviser to consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Monday.

Russia exited lockdown in early June.

“I think that infections are going to rise now and we will approach a plateau, and then a gradual decline will begin, there is unlikely to be a peak,” said Victor Maleev from the Russian Academy of Sciences. “The plateau will probably be at the start of October.”

