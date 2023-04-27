Russia’s new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia has begun using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions “but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations,” the RIA state news agency reported, quoting a source close the matter.

RIA said that the tanks have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks and crews have undergone “combat coordination” at training grounds in Ukraine.

The T-14 tank has an unmanned turret, with crew remotely controlling the armaments from “an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull.”

The tanks have a maximum speed on the highway of 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, RIA reported.

In January, British military intelligence reported that Russian forces in Ukraine were reluctant to accept the first tranche of the tanks due to their “poor condition.”

It also said that any deployment of the T-14 would likely be “a high-risk decision” for Russia, and one taken primarily for propaganda purposes.

“Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat,” the British military said.

“Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems.”

The Kremlin ordered production of 2,300 of the tanks – first unveiled in 2015 – by 2020, but this was later stretched to by 2025, according to Russian media reports. The Interfax news agency reported in December, 2021, that the state conglomerate Rostec had started production of some 40 tanks, with an anticipated delivery after 2023.

Photo: A file photo of a Russian tank T-14 Armata main battle tank on Red Square in Moscow during the military parade of Victory in World War II in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR PESNYA / HOST PHOTO AGENCY

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first