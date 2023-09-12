Russia’s rift with old ally Armenia deepens doubts about its clout in ex-USSR

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A public falling-out between Russia and Armenia, one of its oldest and closest allies, is deepening doubts about Moscow’s ability to maintain and project power across parts of the former Soviet Union when it is focused on waging war in Ukraine.

Armenia hosts a Russian military base and is Moscow’s only strategic ally in the volatile South Caucasus, a region crisscrossed with oil and gas pipelines.Ties have warmed and cooled over the years, but in recent weeks, Armenia has in effect declared it has no confidence in Russia’s ability to protect it under a defence pact and sought other partners as strains escalate with neighbouring Azerbaijan, against which it lost a short war in 2020.Russia’s perceived absence could open the door for other players – be it Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, China or the West – to try to take its place in the South Caucasus or other ex-Soviet territories it openly considers its sphere of influence.”Russia’s abject performance in Ukraine has left former clients looking for other more dependable protectors,” said Anthony Brenton, former British ambassador to Russia.

“I am sure they (the Russians) will do what they can to reassure others (notably Syria) of their continuing support.”

Armenia says, for example, that Russia cannot provide the weapons it has traditionally supplied because it needs them for Ukraine, and so Yerevan has turned to India instead.

While pointedly refusing to allow a Russian-led military bloc to hold manoeuvres on Armenian soil, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week authorised the hosting of a rare joint exercise with the United States, Ukraine’s biggest backer.

“Russia is now distracted and doesn’t want to get involved in any other problem or crisis other than Ukraine,” said Olesya Vartanyan, senior South Caucasus analyst at International Crisis Group (ICG), a conflict prevention organisation.

“Russian officials have been telling their Armenian counterparts: ‘Please wait, we’re busy with the war in Ukraine’.”

She questioned what resources Moscow had to tackle other problems if it was unable to repair relations with Armenia, its sole strategic partner in the region.

Ties with energy-rich Kazakhstan, which has refused to back Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, have also cooled. Moldova had to cope with a huge influx of refugees from the war in Ukraine and has a pro-Western government trying to cut its dependency on Moscow.

The situation in Georgia, a fifth of which is garrisoned with Russian troops supporting breakaway territories after a war in 2008, is more nuanced; the authorities take some decisions favourable to Moscow even as some voters strongly object.

via Reuters

