Russia’s war ally Belarus to hold armed forces inspection

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, (Reuters) – Russian ally Belarus, which has let Moscow’s army launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory, said it was beginning a military inspection to ensure “combat readiness”.

President Alexander Lukashenko has in recent months repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is preparing to attack Belarus, though he has offered no evidence.

“During the inspection, military units and sub-units will work out the issues of putting on combat readiness,” the Defence Ministry said of the exercise beginning on Tuesday.

Though Belarusian units have not directly taken part in Russia’s invasion, Minsk has enabled missile strikes and Russian troop incursions from its territory, resulting in deepened Western sanctions.

Belarus said on Tuesday that its forces had grouped with Russian troops on its borders as a defensive measure.

“All the activities currently being carried out are aimed at responding adequately to actions near our borders,” the defence ministry said.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first