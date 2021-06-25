Ryanair adds 200,000 seats to Malta, Spanish islands

Ryanair is to sell 200,000 extra seats from the UK to Malta, Ibiza and Palma in July, August and September, it announced today.
Ryanair’s Dara Brady, Director of Marketing, Communications & Digital at Ryanair, said “This [green list] announcement is a small step in the right direction and while we welcome the addition of Malta & the Balearics to the UK’s green list, we urge the Govt to immediately add equally safe destinations such as Cyprus, the Canaries & the Greek Islands, and also to immediately allow vaccinated UK & EU citizens to travel freely between the UK & the EU without restrictions.
The airline is offering prices from £19.99 for travel until the end of September 2021 for bookings made by midnight on June 27.
Photo: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Via The Telegraph