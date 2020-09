Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ryanair said this morning it would cut its capacity in October to approximately 40% of year-earlier levels from a planned 50% and blamed COVID-19 travel restrictions across the European Union.

“If current trends and EU governments’ mismanagement of the return of air travel and normal economic activity continue, then similar capacity cuts may be required across the winter period,” a Ryanair spokeswoman said in a statement.

The airline flew 13.8 million passengers in October 2019.

via Reuters

