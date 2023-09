Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said he is hopeful airfares will be flat next summer following recent sharp rises, but a lot will depend on demand for flights and the price of oil.

Speaking ahead of the low cost airline’s annual general meeting, O’Leary added that the company’s shareholders had approved an order for 300 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft sealed in May.

