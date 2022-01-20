Ryanair expects higher Europe fares in the sector this summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Ryanair expects a 10-15% fall in available short-haul seats across Europe next summer to push up average fares in the sector compared to pre-pandemic levels, a senior executive told journalists on Thursday.

“The macro view of this is that there are less seats in Europe, so broadly fares will be higher. They have to be,” said Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.

He declined to comment on whether he expected Ryanair’s average fares to be higher, citing reporting restrictions ahead of the company’s third-quarter financial results on Jan. 31.