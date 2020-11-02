Ryanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ryanair expects to fly between 50% and 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic levels in the summer of 2021, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Monday.

“We don’t expect at this stage that we will return to … a full 2019 schedule,” O’Leary said in a pre-recorded video presentation following the release of financial results for the six months to Sept. 30.

“We have different plans that would vary anything from 50% of 2019 up to 80% of 2019” levels, he said.

He added air traffic in Europe this winter could be as low as 25% of normal levels, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

O’Leary said that a forecast by Eurocontrol, which manages Europe’s air traffic network, of a 50% fall in winter capacity from normal levels was too optimistic.

“I think the reductions will be greater. Probably a 60, 70, maybe 75% reduction,” he said in a pre-recorded video presentation following the release of financial results for the six months to Sept. 30.

