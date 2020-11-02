Ryanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ryanair expects to fly between 50% and 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic levels in the summer of 2021, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Monday.
“We don’t expect at this stage that we will return to … a full 2019 schedule,” O’Leary said in a pre-recorded video presentation following the release of financial results for the six months to Sept. 30.
“We have different plans that would vary anything from 50% of 2019 up to 80% of 2019” levels, he said.
He added air traffic in Europe this winter could be as low as 25% of normal levels, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops.
O’Leary said that a forecast by Eurocontrol, which manages Europe’s air traffic network, of a 50% fall in winter capacity from normal levels was too optimistic.
"I think the reductions will be greater. Probably a 60, 70, maybe 75% reduction," he said.