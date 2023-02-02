Ryanair flies 11.8 million passengers in record for January

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Ryanair flew 11.8 million passengers in January, the largest ever for the month, as it continues to rapidly grow beyond pre-COVID capacity, company data showed on Thursday.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, saw an increase of 300,000 passengers from December to January, the first time in at least a decade that numbers increased between those months.

Its previous January passenger record was 10.8 million in 2020.

Ryanair planes were on average 91% full in January, down from 92% in December, the data showed.

