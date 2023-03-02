Ryanair flies February high of 10.6 mln passengers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) – Ryanair flew 10.6 million passengers last month, a record high for February, but its rate of growth from pre-pandemic peaks slowed, company data showed on Thursday.

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers last month flew 1% more passengers than in February 2020, when it set the previous record for the month. The carrier ahad achieved 9% growth in passengers between January 2020 and January 2023.

An average of 8% of Ryanair seats were empty in Feburary, down from 9% in January, the data showed.

