Ryanair flights could become up to 15% more expensive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The chief executive of Ryanair has said journeys on the airline will become more expensive for consumers.

Michael O’Leary said air fares could rise between 10% and 15% this year but are unlikely to increase more than 20%.

The company’s latest results showed the number of flights had already increased by 14% in the final three months of 2022.

Last summer the outspoken boss said the era of the €10 (£8.80) flights is over as fuel costs rocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the time he said Ryanair’s average fare would rise from roughly €40 (£33.75) in 2021 to roughly €50 (£44) over the next five years, he said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr O’Leary said traffic on the budget carrier was expected to grow by 10% this year. Strong bookings may continue through the summer, he added, driven in part by US tourists coming to Europe after the COVID pandemic.

Read more via Sky News

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first