Ryanair flights could become up to 15% more expensive

The chief executive of Ryanair has said journeys on the airline will become more expensive for consumers.
Michael O’Leary said air fares could rise between 10% and 15% this year but are unlikely to increase more than 20%.
The company’s latest results showed the number of flights had already increased by 14% in the final three months of 2022.
Last summer the outspoken boss said the era of the €10 (£8.80) flights is over as fuel costs rocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
At the time he said Ryanair’s average fare would rise from roughly €40 (£33.75) in 2021 to roughly €50 (£44) over the next five years, he said.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr O’Leary said traffic on the budget carrier was expected to grow by 10% this year. Strong bookings may continue through the summer, he added, driven in part by US tourists coming to Europe after the COVID pandemic.
