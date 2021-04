Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) – Ryanair is to appeal a British High Court ruling that it must compensate customers hit by a 2018 pilot strike, the airline said on Thursday.

“We have instructed our lawyers to appeal this decision and we are confident that it will be successfully overturned,” a spokeswoman for the airline said.

