Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi to contest Libyan Presidential election

The son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi announced that he would run in the presidential election to be held on 24 December.

A source close to supporters of the former Gaddafi regime was quoted as saying that Saif Al-Islam’s announcement had come on the 52nd anniversary of the Al-Fateh Revolution – the 1969 Libyan coup carried out against the late Libyan King Muhammad Idris Al-Senussi.

The advisor of the Libyan Tribal Union (LTU), Khalifa Al-Ghweil, also told the news website that Saif Al-Islam would make an official statement “soon,” noting that he had announced his intention to run for Libya’s presidency in a press conference in Tunisia in 2018.

The US’ Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joey Hood, recently stressed that the international community was against Gaddafi’s candidacy.

“The whole world has a problem with Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy for the presidential elections,” Hood said, adding that whoever runs for the Libyan elections was a “matter for the Libyan people to decide.”

Photo: (FILE) A file photo dated 04 August 2010 shows Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi. EPA/SABRI ELMHEDWI

