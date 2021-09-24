Sakharov Prize 2021: European Parliament to announce candidates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MEPs will be presented with the nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in a joint committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

MEPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Development Committee and Subcommittee on Human Rights will meet to assess the nominees put forward for this year’s Sakharov Prize. Nominations for the annual award can be made by a political group or by at least 40 MEPs

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.



Last year, the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the democratic opposition in Belarus, represented by the Coordination Council, an initiative of brave women and political and civil society figures. It was presented to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veranika Tsapkala in Brussels on 16 December 2020.