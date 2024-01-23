Salah out for three to four weeks with injury – reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to play in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery from injury, the Premier League side’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Tuesday.

The Egypt international will travel to England to undergo treatment after sustaining a hamstring injury before halftime in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, triggering panic at Liverpool.

“It’s a proper tear in his hamstring so it’s expected (he will) return to play in three to four weeks if everything goes smooth and everything goes right,” Lijnders told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham.

“It will go smooth and it will go right because of how we’ve treated his body before.”

The Dutchman added that medical personnel from Liverpool and Egypt agreed he would undergo treatment in England, rather than remain with the national team who have reached the last 16 of the tournament.

via Reuters

