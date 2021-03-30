Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final.

Liverpool and Real have both experienced poor home results since coronavirus restrictions prevented fans from attending matches. But the Reds’ decline has been the most remarkable, losing their last six games at Anfield in their worst ever run of home results.

“We lose so much without our fans, I think we are the team that suffers the most without its supporters,” Salah told Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of his side’s first leg at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on April 6.

Salah will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real Madrid at the Champions League final in Kiev, when he injured his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat, the injury also stunting his World Cup campaign with Egypt.

via Reuters

