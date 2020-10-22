Sales of toilet paper and disinfectants rise again in Germany as COVID-19 cases surge

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Sales of toilet paper and disinfectants are on the rise again in Germany, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday, as Europe’s largest economy struggles with a second coronavirus wave.
“Hamster purchases are starting again,” the office said on Twitter, using a German phrase for panic-buying or hoarding.
Sales of toilet paper surged by 89.9% last week when compared to pre-crisis levels, while disinfectants (up 72.5%) and soap (up 62.3%) were also in high demand, it said in a separate statement.
Germany has had more success in containing the pandemic than other large European countries such as Britain and France, but case numbers have increased steadily over the past weeks.
A mural by the street artist EME Freethinker shows the “Lord of the Rings” film character Gollum and Scrat, from the film ‘Ice Age’ holding a roll of toilet paper and a speech bubble reading ‘my precious’ at the Wall Park (lit.: Mauerpark) in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
On Thursday Germany for the first time reported more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 infections.
Data released in April showed that stocking up on daily essentials ahead of anticipated lockdown and quarantine measures caused German retail sales to surge far beyond expectations in February.
22nd October 2020
