Salvini says no vetoes after meeting with Draghi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Italy’s League leader Matteo Salvini said the right-wing party would decide next week whether to back a government led by Mario Draghi but common ground had emerged in discussions on Saturday.

“Unlike others we don’t think just saying no gets you anywhere … the best interest of the country must come before any personal or party interest,” Salvini told reporters after meeting the former European Central Bank chief.

Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi on Wednesday to try to form an administration after the previous one, led by Giuseppe Conte, was brought down due to the collapse of the ruling coalition.

“We want to be part of a government that goes to Brussels keeping its head high in the name of the national interest,” Salvini said.

The firebrand right-wing leader has changed tack repeatedly since Draghi was given his mandate, first calling for snap elections, then saying he would not govern with the largest party in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

While on paper, the League’s willingness to join a coalition should make Draghi’s job easier, the situation remains complex and Draghi’s route to a parliamentary majority is still unclear.

The centre-left Democratic Party has said it does not want to govern with the League, while 5-Star has yet to make its position clear.

Draghi is now meeting 5-Star’s delegation led by its founder, the former comedian Beppe Grillo.

That meeting is the last in his first round of formal negotiations with parties. He will hold a second round next week in which he will try to overcome any mutual vetoes regarding his coalition make-up and policy proposals.

Italian financial markets have rallied on the expectation Draghi will succeed. Last week Italy’s 10-year bond yield posted its biggest weekly drop since July, while the gap over the German Bund yield narrowed to its lowest in five years.

Investors hope the man widely credited with saving the euro during the 2012 sovereign debt crisis can spearhead reforms to boost growth in a country that has long underperformed its European peers, weighing down the whole euro zone. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Valentina Za and Christina Fincher)

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities’ CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. Salvini says no vetoes after meeting with Draghi ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini said the right-wing party would decide next week whether to back a government led by Mario Draghi but common ground had emerged in discussions on Saturday. "Unlike others we don't think...

Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta. In an upwelling of anger in th...

Italy clears emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapies MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday it had signed the decree authorising the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus. Italy's medicines regulator AIFA on Friday had given its ... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...