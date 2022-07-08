Heatwave to blame for power cuts – Enemalta / Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Update 1240

Yorgen Fenech colleague implicated in horse doping: A business colleague of Yorgen Fenech in the equestrian industry is accused of smuggling in prohibited supplements that are typically used to drug race horses. In court on Thursday, Nicholas Cachia was accused of bringing in restricted equine drugs and supplements. It is believed that Cachia was charged as a result of investigations into his interactions with the alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator.

Heatwave to blame for power cuts: Enemalta said that heatwaves were to blame for the recent spate of power cuts. The increase in temperature significantly increased electrical consumption, which led to damages to its infrastructure. Residents in various parts of Malta and Gozo spent hours, including nights, without power this week.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 506 new Covid-19 cases, with one more death. Active cases stand at 7,939 on Friday.

Morning Briefing

Man in custody after rape allegations

A man was remanded in custody after his arraignment on Thursday. He is accused of raping a 15-year-old friend of his niece while the girls were staying the night at his house. Following investigations set off by a late-night report on Tuesday by two concerned parents and their minor daughter, Keith Vella, a 35-year-old baker from Tarxien, was led to court while being placed under arrest on Thursday. Bail was denied. (Times of Malta)

Sant, Engerer back pro-abortion resolution

Labour MEPs Alfred Sant and Cyrus Engerer backed an EP resolution to enshrine right to legal abortion. The resolution was adopted with 324 MEPs in favour, calls for the amendment of Article 7 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, to add that “everyone has the right to safe and legal abortion”. Two Labour MEPs, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar, and Nationalist David Casa, voted against a resolution that condemned the backsliding in women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights in the US and in some EU member states. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 624 new coronavirus cases have been reported. With 527 recoveries, the number of active cases now stands at 7,941.