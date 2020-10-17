Sarkozy indicted for concealment of Libyan public funds in new corruption charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy claimed on Friday his “innocence is again violated” after new charges were issued against him as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal campaign financing from Libya of his successful 2007 presidential bid.

Sarkozy was charged with conspiracy earlier this week, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to AFP. The latest indictment adds to the charges of corruption, concealment of embezzled [Libyan] public funds, and illicit campaign financing issued against him in March 2018.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, Sarkozy said he “learnt of the latest indictment with great stupefaction.”

“After four days of questioning, during which I answered all the questions which were put to me without difficulty, my innocence is again violated by a decision which is not based on any evidence of illicit financing,” he wrote.

