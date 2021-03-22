Saudi Arabia announces new ceasefire initiative in Yemen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Saudi Arabia announces a new peace initiative in Yemen, to include a ceasefire supervised by the United Nations and the re-opening of Sana’a airport, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan says.

“We announce an initiative to end the crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution, which includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations,” he told a press conference.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

The ceasefire would start immediately if the Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sana’a and other northern areas, accept it.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

dpa

