Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after U.S. and Britain strike Yemen

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Russia said it had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss military strikes on Yemen by the United States and Britain.

“Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the U.S. and UK strikes on Yemen,” Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations said.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthis said there was no justification for the U.S.-British attack and said the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint

Saudi Arabia called for restraint and “avoiding escalation” in light of the air strikes launched by the United States and Britain against sites linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen, the kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, which has in recent months engaged in peace talks with Yemen’s Houthis, was closely monitoring the situation with “great concern,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand,” the ministry added.

The Houthi movement, an Iran-aligned group that controls much of Yemen after nearly a decade of war against a Western-backed and Saudi-led coalition, has emerged as a strong supporter of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in its war against Israel.

The group has been attacking commercial ships it says are linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports.

The chief negotiator for the Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said on Thursday the group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea do not threaten its peace talks with Saudi Arabia.

