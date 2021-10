Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Premier League side Newcastle United have been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

“Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect,” the Premier League said.

